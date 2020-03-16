

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unit Corp. (UNT):



-Earnings: -$334.98 million in Q4 vs. -$77.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.33 in Q4 vs. -$1.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unit Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$35.55 million or -$0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.25 per share -Revenue: $164.36 million in Q4 vs. $214.79 million in the same period last year.



