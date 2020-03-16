Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874868 ISIN: US9092181091 Ticker-Symbol: UN7 
Stuttgart
16.03.20
08:18 Uhr
0,210 Euro
-0,018
-7,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,218
0,220
21:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIT
UNIT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIT CORPORATION0,210-7,89 %