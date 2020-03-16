

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB249.55 million, or RMB3.67 per share. This compares with RMB856.34 million, or RMB6.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB430.07 million or RMB6.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to RMB1.14 billion from RMB1.12 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB430.07 Mln. vs. RMB436.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB6.33 vs. RMB6.67 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB1.14 Bln vs. RMB1.12 Bln last year.



