

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has fallen lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 210 points or 7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,790-point plateau and it's likely in store for continued selling pressure on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, insurance companies and property stocks.



For the day, the index surrendered 98.18 points or 3.40 percent to finish at 2,789.25 after trading between 2,784.66 and 2,898.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index retreated 86.96 points or 4.83 percent to end at 1,712.02.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.96 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 1.08 percent, China Merchants Bank plunged 5.21 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 2.28 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 3.63 percent, PetroChina eased 0.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy slid 0.62 percent, Gemdale cratered 5.62 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 5.09 percent and China Vanke sank 3.09 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.



The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.



Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.



The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.



Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.



