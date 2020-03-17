

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said it would close dining rooms at its corporate-owned restaurants amid concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, McDonald's will also close its PlayPlaces at US locations.



The company said all company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, effective at the close of business on Monday. However, drive-thru, walk-in take-out and delivery will still be available.



'Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions,' the company said in a statement Monday. 'Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.'



The company specified that it believes this temporary change is the right decision for consumers, communities, and business and will continue to evaluate its operations as the situation evolves.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

