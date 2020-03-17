

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have agreed to a letter of intent regarding the co-development and distribution (excluding China) of a potential coronavirus vaccine. The collaboration targets to accelerate development of BioNTech's potential COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program, BNT162.



Pfizer and BioNTech SE have executed a Material Transfer and Collaboration Agreement, which builds on the research and development collaboration into which the companies have entered in 2018 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza.



Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range infectious diseases. BioNTech's potential mRNA vaccine program, BNT162, is expected to enter clinical testing by the end of April 2020. The companies expect to utilize research and development sites from both companies, including in the United States and Germany, under the collaboration.



