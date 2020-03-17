

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German car maker Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax rose to 2.88 billion euros from 2.78 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the fourth-quarter grew to 66.02 billion euros from 61.27 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said it delivered 2.97 million vehicles to customers in the fourth-quarter compared to 2.64 million vehicles last year.



