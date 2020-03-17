

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that it has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the company for the next four days. The move follows the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



The move will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the newworking conditions. In those countries, the company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de