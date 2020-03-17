

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group (WEIR.L) announced that its Chairman Charles Berry has stepped down from the board of Centrica PLC (CNA.L). Weir also noted that Charles continues his leave of absence on health grounds from the company's board.



Weir currently anticipates welcoming Charles back to company within the next few weeks and will provide an update as necessary.



Charles Berry's responsibilities, in his absence, are being fulfilled by Weir's Senior Independent Director, Barbara Jeremiah.



