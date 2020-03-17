Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Tradegate
16.03.20
16:22 Uhr
8,936 Euro
-1,834
-17,03 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,510
8,760
09:29
8,514
8,736
09:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC8,936-17,03 %