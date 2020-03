KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian Ringgit drifted lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as coronavirus fears intensified.



The Malaysian Ringgit dropped to near a 3-year low of 4.3375 against the greenback from Monday's closing value of 4.3070. On the downside, 4.5 is possibly seen as the next support level for the Malaysian currency.



