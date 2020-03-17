

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced that Charles Berry would step down as chairman immediately and to be replaced by Scott Wheway, who has been acting chairman since February. Berry has been on medical leave since February 12 and has quit on doctors'advice to reduce his workload.



Centrica also announced that Chris O'Shea, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, will become Interim Group Chief Executive while the search for a permanent CEO continues.



The company specified that Iain Conn will step down as CEO and from the Board from today and will remain available until the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2020, as anticipated, to support the handover but the day to day leadership of the Company will pass to Chris.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTRICA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de