Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK6K ISIN: GB00B033F229 Ticker-Symbol: CENB 
Tradegate
17.03.20
09:45 Uhr
0,460 Euro
+0,013
+2,89 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,442
0,456
09:53
0,445
0,454
09:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRICA
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRICA PLC0,460+2,89 %
CENTRICA PLC ADR2,040+9,52 %