

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva said it remains well capitalised, near the top of its working range. Its Solvency cover ratio is estimated at about 175%, after allowing for payment of its proposed final dividend. The estimate does not allow for any increase in insurance claims or changes in experience or assumptions that may arise from Covid-19.



The company has expanded its hedging and ALM activity on equities, interest rates and credit spreads.



As previously disclosed, the company's centre cash position at the end of February was 2.4 billion pounds.



Aviva said, at present, it can not able provide the potential impact on its financial performance arising from Covid-19.



