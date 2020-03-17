

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 narrowed to 26.1 million pounds from last year's 104.8 million pounds as the result of a 73.4 million pounds decrease in amortisation and impairment of intangible asset charges.



Loss for the financial year also narrowed to 22.1 million pounds or 3.4 pence per share from 88.2 million pounds or 13.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Total revenue was 178.3 million pounds, up 11.1% from 160.5 million pounds in the prior year.



