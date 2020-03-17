

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK unemployment data for February. The ILO jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.2199 against the greenback, 130.15 against the yen, 1.1617 against the franc and 0.9097 against the euro as of 5:25 am ET.



