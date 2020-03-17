

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Tuesday as the coronavirus continued its relentless march across the globe. The government is expected to ramp up its measures to halt the spread of the virus after the Budget's £30bn offer fell below expectations.



Amid disruption caused by the impact of coronavirus, the British Chambers of Commerce downgraded U.K.'s economic growth projection for 2020.



According to the latest economic forecast, the economy is forecast to grow 0.8 percent this year, instead of 1 percent projected earlier. This would be the weakest growth outturn since 1992 and markedly slower than the 2019 growth of 1.4 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 98 points, or 1.91 percent, at 5,052 after declining 4 percent on Monday.



Anglo American shares rallied 2.3 percent. The mining giant has announced the temporary withdrawal of majority of employees and contractors from its Quellaveco copper project in Peru, due to a 15-day national quarantine by the Government of Peru to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Antofagasta surged nearly 12 percent. The company reported profit before tax of $1.35 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019, compared to $1.25 billion, previous year.



Food and support services company Compass Group lost 21 percent. The company revised its forecast for the half year, citing closures of businesses in Continental Europe and North America.



Dixons Carphone soared 8 percent. The electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company has decided to close its 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the U.K.



Ferguson nosedived 14 percent. The specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products reported lower pre-tax profit for the half year, reflecting impairment and exceptional charges, with slight growth in revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX