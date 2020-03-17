

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to fall to -27.2 in March from +8.7 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered against the pound, it slipped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1106 against the greenback, 118.32 against the yen, 1.0574 against the franc and 0.9127 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



