

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced that it has launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for Injection, 20 mg (base)/mL Single-dose Vials, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Geodon Injection, 20 mg/mL, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Geodon brand had U.S. sales of approximately $21.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health.



The company warned that elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death.



The company also advised that Ziprasidone mesylate for injection is not approved for the treatment of patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis.



