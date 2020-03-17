

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said, for first-quarter 2020, the company expects sales growth of 4% to 5% on a reported basis and 5% to 6% on both a constant currency and operational basis. The company expects adjusted net income, before special items, of $0.72 to $0.74 per share.



Fourth-quarter adjusted income per share from continuing operations was $0.97, an increase of 37% from prior year. Worldwide sales were $3.0 billion, an increase of 7% on a reported basis, 8% on a constant currency basis and 9% on an operational basis compared to the prior-year period.



The company also announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which includes audited restated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. With these filings, Baxter said the company is now current in its SEC reporting obligations.



Regarding COVID-19, Baxter said, to date, it has experienced limited financial impact. Given the high-degree of uncertainty around any potential negative financial impacts from COVID-19, the company is not providing guidance for full-year 2020.



