Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7NF ISIN: US5017971046 Ticker-Symbol: LTD 
Tradegate
17.03.20
13:59 Uhr
10,866 Euro
+0,432
+4,14 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,724
10,956
14:03
10,738
10,948
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L BRANDS INC10,866+4,14 %