

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) is set to help Japanese tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer Kubota with digital transformation. Both the companies have entered a multi-year strategic alliance, through which Kubota will migrate its IT infrastructure and SAP mission-critical systems onto Microsoft Azure cloud platform.



Kubota expects Microsoft's Azure will help it streamline business operations, accelerate innovation, and shift to a platform provision model. In addition, the companies will develop new AI-based products for businesses in the areas of food, water and the environment.



Kubota will also work with Microsoft to launch a new AI Machine Learning Lab focused on accelerating innovations. The Lab will be used to train new developers building AI products, and Kubota will explore the application of AI in its business operations and for developing new services for customers in areas such as agriculture, water system infrastructure and the environment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de