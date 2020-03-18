

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) reported that, for the 24 weeks to 14th March, like-for-like sales in its pubs were 1% below last year. In Marston's Beer Company, beer volumes were in line with expectations, the Group said.



Regarding COVID-19, Marston's plc stated that it is unable to quantify the impact on financial and trading performance at this stage. The Group projects a reduction to expectations for fiscal 2020.



Marston's plc said the impact from COVID-19 on trading has been marginal to date and pub like-for-like sales have been broadly flat over the last two weeks. However, the Group expects the Government's advice to avoid pubs will result in significantly lower sales in the coming weeks.



