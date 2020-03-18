Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGA4 ISIN: GB00B1JQDM80 Ticker-Symbol: WVDA 
Tradegate
17.03.20
20:29 Uhr
0,255 Euro
-0,048
-15,90 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MARSTONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARSTONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,209
0,231
09:37
0,211
0,228
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARSTONS
MARSTONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARSTONS PLC0,255-15,90 %