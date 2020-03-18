Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRG2 ISIN: GB00B1XH2C03 Ticker-Symbol: FEX 
Tradegate
17.03.20
09:03 Uhr
1,256 Euro
+0,191
+17,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,300
1,337
09:43
1,303
1,330
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERREXPO PLC1,256+17,88 %