Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGUK ISIN: GB00BJ1F4N75 Ticker-Symbol: M7Q7 
Tradegate
18.03.20
09:16 Uhr
4,020 Euro
-0,420
-9,46 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,825
3,940
09:49
3,840
3,935
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC4,020-9,46 %