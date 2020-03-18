Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11873 ISIN: ES0148396007 Ticker-Symbol: IXD1 
Tradegate
18.03.20
09:48 Uhr
21,150 Euro
+0,170
+0,81 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,130
21,280
09:49
21,150
21,260
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDITEX
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA21,150+0,81 %