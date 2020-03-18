

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc. (OXIG.L) said it now expects adjusted operating profit for the full year of between 47 million pounds to 50 million pounds.



The company compiled consensus analyst forecast for annual adjusted operating profit is 53.3 million pounds. It excludes analysts that have not updated forecasts following the disposals of OI Healthcare and share in Scienta Omicron.



According to the company, the severe disruption as a result of Covid-19 has impacted customers, with a number of product shipments and installations in the final quarter of the financial year being delayed, in addition to an enforced site closure in California.



The company expects some re-opening of customer sites in China, but the situation in Europe and North America is deteriorating.



Looking ahead, the company expects current events to adversely impact trading during the first half of the financial year 2020/21, but at this stage there remains considerable uncertainty.



The company said it remains committed to its strategy and would expect trading to recover in line with a reduction in disruption from Covid-19.



The company said it will publish its results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on 9 June 2020.



