

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced, as part of the second phase of TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy, Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand will deliver ID.3 all-electric car based on the new MEB electric platform to customers starting this summer. This will be followed by ID.4, the brand's first all-electric SUV. By 2022, the brand will offer electric cars based on the MEB platform in all key vehicle segments. By 2025, the brand targets to sell at least 1.5 million electric cars per year.



In addition to electrification, Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand will also adopt digitalization in the next few years, with focus on two core areas: the implementation of the digital transformation roadmap and the establishment of the Car.Software organization.



In the past year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand achieved a delivery record of 6.3 million units. With more than 700,000 vehicles sold, the Tiguan was the brand's bestseller.



With regard to coronavirus crisis, the brand's outlook for the current business performance is complicated by uncertainty. The Volkswagen brand will suspend production at European factories initially for an estimated ten business days.



Alexander Seitz, CFO of the Volkswagen brand, said: 'The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented and will undoubtedly have an impact on the business performance of the Volkswagen brand. At the moment, we cannot gauge the extent of the impact.'



