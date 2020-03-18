

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported that January and February agent numbers were in line with commentary made in the Group's 2019 results and that traffic to platforms has continued to be strong over the last two weeks. Also, the Group has announced a payment deferral plan of 275 pounds per month for up to 6 months for qualifying agents.



Rightmove plc stated that it is too early to give guidance on any impact of COVID-19 on its financial results for fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

