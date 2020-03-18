

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final inflation data. Final inflation is seen at 1.2 percent in February, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 118.13 against the yen, 1.0548 against the franc, 1.0992 against the greenback and 0.9149 against the pound at 5:55 am ET.



