

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in January on higher imports, data published by Eurostat revealed Wednesday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 17.3 billion in January from EUR 21.5 billion in December.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 0.1 percent in January and imports rose 2.5 percent.



At the same time, exports logged an annual growth of 0.2 percent, while imports dropped 0.2 percent from last year. As a result, the trade surplus advanced to EUR 1.3 billion from EUR 0.6 billion a year ago.



