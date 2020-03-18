Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853862 ISIN: US3703341046 Ticker-Symbol: GRM 
Tradegate
18.03.20
13:02 Uhr
52,54 Euro
-1,21
-2,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,99
53,31
13:03
51,80
52,54
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MILLS
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MILLS INC52,54-2,25 %