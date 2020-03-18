

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices fell for the ninth month in a row in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.9 percent decline in January.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 2.0 percent in February, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for intermediate declined 4.4 percent annually in February and those of energy and investment goods fell by 7.0 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent in February, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



