

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago Indoor Garden is recalling clover sprouts and all related products citing E. coli concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The company's Red Clover sprouts, with Best By dates between 12/1/19 through 3/12/20, may have been contaminated with Escherichia coli O103 or E. coli 0103. The recall involves Red Clover, Sprout Salad, Mixed Greens and Spring Salad products.



The affected products were distributed to Whole Foods throughout the Midwest, Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, and Living Waters Farms.



According to the agency, E. coli can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness, while some types of pathogenic E. coli can be life-threatening. The symptoms generally include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.



The company urged the customers to throw the products away or return them to its facility immediately.



In recent E.coli incidents, the FDA in late February warned sandwich chain Jimmy John's Franchise, LLC for selling adulterated fresh produce, mainly sprouts, linked to E. coli O103 outbreak. Following the warning, Jimmy John's removed sprouts from the menu at all of its restaurants.



Earlier, romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California had caused outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7, which infected a total of 167 people from 27 states. The warning against romaine lettuce had led to Missa Bay recalling over 75 thousand pounds of salad products.



