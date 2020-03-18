

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joe Biden took a significant step closer to Democratic presidential ticket by making a clean sweep in primary elections in all three states on Super Tuesday.



With almost all the precincts reporting, Biden led his only remaining rival Bernie Sanders by winning nearly 62 percent votes to about 23 percent in Florida.



In Illinois, the former Vice President had a 59 percent to 36 percent lead against Sanders.



Partial results from Arizona show a double-digit lead for Biden over the socialist Democrat.



The primary season is heading to suspended animation, with many states delaying the election in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak .



Having lost 18 of the last 23 contests, the Vermont Senator is expected to come under increasing pressure to end his campaign, reports say.



'Our campaign has had a very good night. And we've moved closer to securing the Democratic party's nomination for president,' Biden said in his victory speech Tuesday.



He sought support from the Sanders camp. 'To young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders 'I hear you,' Biden said.



He also said his goal is to unify the Democratic party, from which around two dozen candidates ran to get a chance to fight President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.



On the other side, Trump secured the Republican party nomination officially Tuesday night. He won the Republican primaries for the second consecutive term by earning the support of 1,330 delegates.



Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, the only candidate to challenge Trump, could secure just one delegate.



