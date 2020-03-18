

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG, the member of the Südzucker Group (SUEZF.PK), said the company will partially switch its production from fuel alcohol to neutral alcohol in order to meet the growing demand for ethanol as the main ingredient for disinfectants. CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol.



CropEnergies also appealed to the German Federal Ministry of Finance to immediately remove the alcohol tax hurdles for the use of undenatured fuel ethanol as a disinfectant. The company said it is examining all possibilities to maintain the capacity utilisation of the plants at a high level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROPENERGIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de