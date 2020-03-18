

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Honda Motor Co. Inc. recalled about 340,000 units of Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i Camo portable generators over fire and burn hazard concerns, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the portable generator's inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water, leading to catching fire.



The recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators. The red or Camo cover generators have the name 'HONDA' and the generator model name printed on the control panel, with the serial number located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator.



The company has received 13 reports of the generator's inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. However, no injuries or property damage have been so far.



American Honda advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer for a free repair.



The portable generators were manufactured in Thailand and imported to the U.S. by Torrance, California-based American Honda Motor.



They were sold at authorized Honda power equipment dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores across the U.S. and online from February 2018 through January 2020 for between $1,100 and $1,300.



American Honda noted that consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators in March 2019 should also take part in this recall.



In March 2019, American Honda Motor had recalled about 200,000 units of Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i Portable Generators, over concerns of fire and burn hazards due to possible gasoline leak from the fuel valve.



In November 2019, Yamaha Power Products recalled about 10,100 units of Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators for potential gasoline leak from fuel tank, which could cause fire and burn injury.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

