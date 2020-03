BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said that it decided to suspend the production activity in Mioveni plants, Romania until April 5th 2020, as part of its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.



The company anticipates that commercial activity will be reactivated quickly after the crisis. Once the crisis is over, appropriate measures will be implemented.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENAULT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de