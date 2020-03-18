

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot Canada said that it is temporarily adjusting store hours to better serve customers and communities in response to COVID-19. Beginning Saturday, March 21, stores will now close daily at 6 p.m.



According to the company, the adjusted hours will give stores the ability to staff appropriately and provide additional time to restock shelves and perform cleaning.



The Home Depot Canada is also expanding its paid time off policy to address the needs of hourly associates to help alleviate some of the challenges they may be facing as a result of COVID-19.



Starting this week, all hourly full-time associates will receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick or personal time, and part-time hourly associates will receive an additional 40 hours of paid sick or personal time.



The company noted that the hours can be taken anytime from now until the end of the year. If associates are diagnosed with COVID-19 or advised by health or government officials to self-quarantine due to direct COVID-19 exposure, they will continue to be paid during that time.



