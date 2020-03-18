

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to what it takes to support the economy amid the severe shock caused by the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19 and urged short-sellers to just 'stop'.



Bailey, who succeeded Mark Carney as the BoE chief at the start of this week, told reporters that the impact on both big and small and medium-sized companies has been much severe over the past week.



The central bank and the government has announced measures including loan guarantees, and cash injections for SMEs, to help them survive this crisis that has seen entire countries lock down.



Bailey made these remarks during a conference call from the almost deserted Bank of England headquarters.



Separately, in an interview to the BBC News, Bailey said, 'Anybody who says, 'I can make a load of money by shorting' [aggressively betting on the value of specific companies continuing to fall] which might not be frankly in the interest of the economy, the interest of the people, just stop doing what you're doing.'



