Graduates Given Insight Into Working for EY With Cappfinity Job Simulation Assessment

SYDNEY, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity has implemented a job simulation assessment at EY Oceania to transform their approach to early talent assessment and deliver a unique, authentic candidate experience.

EY wanted to overhaul recruitment processes and replace off-the-shelf products with a bespoke assessment solution that would provide a preview of what it would be like to work for the employer using real-world scenarios.

The new solution will enable recruiters to make informed, evidence-based decisions about a candidate's fit and potential, as well as their capability to perform the role - unlocking behavioural insight whilst delivering a bias-free customised experience for every user.

Lucy Zucker, Head of Client Success, APAC, commented on the solution:

"From the outset EY had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve. We were able to translate their requirements into a customised branded solution, engaging the candidate with an authentic experience that simulates the true nature of work."

