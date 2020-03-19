

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



-Earnings: RMB2.01 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB1.19 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB25.82 in Q4 vs. -RMB17.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.19 billion or RMB1.94 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB8.43 billion in Q4 vs. RMB7.59 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRIP.COM GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de