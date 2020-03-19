

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in February, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down from 0.7 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 0.6 percent - in line with forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core inflation both were down 0.1 percent.



