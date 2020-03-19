

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) reported that its net loss for fiscal year 2019 widened to 103.0 million euros or 3.26 euros per share from 56.2 million euros or 1.79 euros per share in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes were negative 107.9 million euros compared to negative 59.1 million euros in the previous year.



Group revenues were 71.8 million euros, down from 76.4 million euros in the prior year.



For 2020, MorphoSys expects to generate Group revenues in the range of 280 million euros to 290 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MORPHOSYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de