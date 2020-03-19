Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663200 ISIN: DE0006632003 Ticker-Symbol: MOR 
Xetra
18.03.20
17:35 Uhr
70,20 Euro
-4,95
-6,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,00
72,00
18.03.
68,00
70,00
18.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORPHOSYS AG70,20-6,59 %