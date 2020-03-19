

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raw Seafoods, Inc. is recalling two Wegmans branded salmon products for the presence of undeclared wheat allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves Wegmans Brand Ginger Salmon Oven Safe Meal and Salmon Teriyaki Oven Safe Meal. Wegmans Ginger Salmon holds packaging code of 7608 with best by date of 01/23/2021, and packaging code of 7659 with best by date of 02/13/2021.



Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki holds packaging code of 7688 with best by date of 02/24/2021, and packaging code of 7692 with best by date of 02/25/2021. No other Raw Seafoods or Wegmans Brand items are involved in the recall.



The affected products were manufactured by Raw Seafoods for Wegmans. They were distributed to Wegmans stores in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.



According to the agency, the consumption of these products by people who are allergic to wheat can cause a serious allergic reaction.



However, the company has not received reports of illness so far.



Consumers are urged to return the products to their place of purchase.



In similar incidents, Meijer in early March had recalled about 13,284 packages of mixed nuts due to the potential risk of undeclared Brazil nuts.



Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. also called back H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb salad kit for the presence of undeclared allergens such as peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts.



