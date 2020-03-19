Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633500 ISIN: DE0006335003 Ticker-Symbol: KRN 
Xetra
18.03.20
17:35 Uhr
46,200 Euro
-2,380
-4,90 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRONES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,060
46,980
09:00
45,500
46,500
08:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KRONES
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRONES AG46,200-4,90 %