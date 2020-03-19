Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766710 ISIN: DE0007667107 Ticker-Symbol: VOS 
Xetra
18.03.20
17:35 Uhr
25,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,39 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
VOSSLOH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOSSLOH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,750
25,750
09:00
25,000
25,500
08:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOSSLOH
VOSSLOH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOSSLOH AG25,600+0,39 %