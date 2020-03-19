

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) issued a trading update for the period from 1 October 2019 to date. The Group said it has made good progress during the period. To date, the Group has delivered revenue growth in all four major regions and all sectors, Halma Plc stated.



The Group now expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending 31 March 2020 to be in a range of approximately 265 million pounds to 270 million pounds. This is compared to an average of current market forecasts of 275.5 million pounds.



