

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co Plc. (BLND.L) said that William Jackson, after serving nine years on the Board, has decided not to seek re-election at the company's next AGM. Therefore, he will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, currently scheduled for 15 July 2020.



The company will appoint Preben Prebensen to succeed William as British Land's Senior Independent Director. Preben has been an independent non-executive director of British Land since 2017.



In addition, Alastair Hughes will become a member of the Nomination Committee. Alastair has been an independent non-executive director of British Land since 2018.



Preben and Alastair's appointments will take effect from the end of the 2020 AGM.



The company is searching an additional independent non-executive director.



