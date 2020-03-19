

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for fiscal year ended January 2020 increased 2 percent to 748.5 million pounds from 733.6 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share grew 7 percent to 472.4 pence from 441.7 pence a year ago.



Profit before tax excluding IFRS 16 was 728.5 million pounds, up 0.8 percent from 722.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 5.6 percent to 459.8 pence from 435.3 pence a year ago.



Sales were 4.27 billion pounds, up 2.4 percent from last year's 4.17 billion pounds. Total Group sales were 4.36 billion pounds, up 3.3 percent.



Further, the company noted that due to the highly unusual circumstances arising from the coronavirus, the Board currently intends to declare a second interim dividend in June, instead of proposing a final dividend at this time.



The company's current plan is to declare an interim dividend of up to 116.5p payable on 3 August. It may be decided to delay this payment by up to three months if the company needs cash to keep balance sheet secure through period of peak borrowings.



Regarding the coronavirus stress test, the company said it is concluded that the business could sustain the loss of more than 1 billion pounds or 25% of annual full price sales.



