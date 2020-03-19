

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc. (IGG.L) reported that its revenue for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 139.8 million pounds, 29% higher than in the same period in the prior year.



The company said that its business performed strongly in the third quarter driven by a significant increase in active clients and reflecting increased client trading activity, particularly in the last week of February when financial market volatility was exceptionally high.



The Group served 101,700 OTC leveraged active clients in the quarter, 21% higher than in the same period in the prior year, with average OTC leveraged revenue per client 9% higher than in the prior year, at 1,330 pounds.



The company said it is track record for delivering sustainable revenue growth over the medium and long term has been driven by the growth in the size and quality of its active client base.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IG GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de