

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement is due. The SNB is expected to retain its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc was steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the euro. Against the greenback, it fell.



The franc was worth 112.21 against the yen, 1.0549 against the euro, 1.1189 against the pound and 0.9722 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



