

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group plc (NEX.L) said that it still expects a small, but positive, cashflow in the coming months, amid lower demand for its services around the world due to the coronavirus.



The Group was trading strongly in the first two months of the year, with Group revenue up 17% compared to 2019, driven by ALSA up 24%, North America up 15% and the UK up 5%.



All meetings and events and non-essential travel have been cancelled and all external spend is subject to increased scrutiny and reduced approval limits.



The company noted that its executives across the Group have taken a pay deferral and sacrifice for the duration of the outbreak.



